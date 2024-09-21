US Governor Candidate Called Himself 'Black Nazi' On Porn Site: Report

File photo

North Carolina's Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson allegedly referred to himself as a “Black Nazi,” insulted Martin Luther King Jr, used antisemitic and homophobic slurs, and praised slavery in comments on a pornographic website before entering politics, according to a CNN report. The CNN investigation connects Robinson to a user named ‘minisoldr' who made the inflammatory remarks.

Robinson, who is also North Carolina's lieutenant governor, denied the allegations and called them “tabloid trash". He told CNN, “This is not us. These are not our words. And this is not anything that is characteristic of me."

The comments, which date back to between 2008 and 2012, were posted on a pornographic website.

Among the most aggressive remarks attributed to Mark Robinson, under the username ‘minisoldr,' were statements supporting the reinstatement of slavery and Nazi ideology.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves,” one post read, while another said, “I'm a black NAZI!”.

In another post, Robinson allegedly expressed a preference for Adolf Hitler over US leadership during the Obama administration.

Robinson also allegedly referred to Martin Luther King Jr as a “f***ing commie b***ard” and suggested that if he were in the Ku Klux Klan, he would have called King “Martin Lucifer Koon.”

Robinson denied these allegations in a video posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that those were not his words. He also claimed that his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, was behind the alleged leak to CNN.

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent's dishonest campaign: #ncgov#ncpolpic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

Even during an interview with CNN, Robinson rejected any connection to these comments, saying, “I'm not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

However, CNN identified Robinson was ‘minisoldr' through his email address, biographical references, and unique phrases he had used elsewhere online. Robinson has also reportedly used the ‘minisoldr' username on other websites.

Despite the turmoil, Robinson remains defiant. “We are not getting out of this race. There are people who are counting on us to win this race,” he said.

Robinson, who has been endorsed by Trump, is currently trailing his Democratic opponent Josh Stein in the polls. If elected, Robinson would become North Carolina's first Black governor.

Asked about the CNN report about Robinson, Karoline Leavitt, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said "President Trump's campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving this country."