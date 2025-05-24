Canada PM's Daughter And Belgian Princess Entangled In Harvard-Trump Row

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Harvard University has sued the Trump administration over its decision to revoke the school's eligibility to enroll international students, claiming it violates the First Amendment. A judge temporarily blocked the move, which threatens 7,000 visa holders.

Harvard University on Friday sued the US administration against its decision to revoke its eligibility to enrol international students, in an escalation of the fight between President Donald Trump and the prestigious university. In the lawsuit, Harvard said that the government's action violates the First Amendment, per the Associated Press, and the move will have an “immediate and devastating effect” on its 7,000 international visa holders.

Following that, a US judge blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enrol foreign students, and a temporary restraining order was granted by the court.

However, if the action of the Trump administration stands, the Ivy League university will not be able to enrol foreign students for 2 years and even compels existing students to transfer to other American colleges in order to retain their student visas.

The ongoing row arises from a request placed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on April 16th. She had demanded that Harvard hand over information about students that could subsequently implicate them in protests and lead to their deportation.

Per the Canadian Press, there were 686 Canadian students enrolled in Harvard, according to the numbers from 2022 on its website. Among these students is Cleo Carney, daughter of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has just finished her first year at Harvard. She's an undergraduate student at the resource efficiency program.

Another high-profile student caught between the crosshairs is Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. She is the heir to the Belgian throne and has just completed her first year in a two-year master's program in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. Currently, she is in Belgium. According to the Royal Palace, she is waiting for a clarification about whether she can come back for a second year, per a report by the Associated Press. “We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It's too early to say right now,” said the palace's communications head, Xavier Baert.

Harvard has condemned the Trump administration's action as “unlawful” and has stated it is “working swiftly to provide guidance and support to our community members.”

"With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission," the varsity said.

