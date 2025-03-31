Marine Le Pen To Appeal Conviction In Fake Jobs Trial

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen will appeal her conviction for embezzlement of public funds, her lawyer said Monday, after a court handed her a five-year ban on running for office.

"It's a blow to democracy," Rodolphe Bosselut told reporters outside her National Rally (RN) party's Paris headquarters. Le Pen is in a "fighting mood", added Laurent Jacobelli, a RN lawmaker and party spokesman.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)