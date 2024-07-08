Man Who Killed His Daughters Now Terrified Of Being Attacked By Prisoners

Chris Watts now lives a life of isolation and fear in the prison.

A Colorado man, who murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters in 2018, now lives in constant fear in prison. Chris Watts is terrified of being attacked or killed by prisoners disgusted by his heinous crime, reported the NY Post.

"A lot of guys would like to get their hands on him," said an inmate, who spent a year alongside Watts at the prison.

Watts pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in 2018. He initially denied knowing what happened to his family but later confessed to the crime.

In letters to author Cheryln Cadle, Watts described trying to smother his daughters before murdering his wife. He wrote that he used a pillow from their bed to kill them and that his wife's eyes filled with blood and her face turned black with streaks of mascara. His attempt to kill his daughters initially failed, but he later managed to kill them and disposed of their bodies in oil tanks.

Watts was having an affair with Nichol Kessinger, a co-worker. The authorities believe it to be the motive for the murders. Ms Kessinger later stated that she thought Watts was already separated from his wife when they had an affair.

He is now sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"He killed two little girls who didn't do anything to deserve it. He's the lowest of the low at Dodge (Correctional Institution),” his former inmate said. “A lot of people want to get their revenge for those girls.”

Watts now lives a life of isolation and fear. According to sources, he is constantly in danger and has been transferred to a different facility for his safety. “He's an outcast,” said an inmate. “When people found out that his victims were two little girls, they wanted to kill him.”

Inmates said that he was protected at the prison, currently. “If the guards weren't always around, everyone would take a swing at him.”

"Every day, he thinks about what he did," Watts' former inmate said. "He has photos of the girls and he prays for forgiveness every day."