Man Travels 7 Wonders Of World In Less Than 7 Days In World Record Attempt

Jamie McDonald took up the world record attempt as a challenge.

A man from Britain has achieved a remarkable feat - visiting Seven Wonders of the World in less than seven days. Jamie McDonald took this up as a challenge to set a new Guinness World Record. To be exact, it took Mr McDonald just six days, 16 hours, and 14 minutes to see the Great Wall of China, the Taj Mahal in India, Petra in Jordan, the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Machu Picchu in Peru, and ChichenItza Itza in Mexico.

During the trip, Mr McDonald travelled across four continents, landed in nine countries, flew on 13 flights, and rode in 16 taxis, nine buses, four trains and one toboggan to cover about 22,856 miles.

According to a video posted on Mr McDonald's social media handles, his first destination was The Great Wall of China as the world clock started ticking. He then went to the Taj Mahal and Jordan after that, to the ancient city of Petra made famous by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Mr McDonald, known as 'Adventureman' online, then flew to Rome to see the famous Colosseum before heading to Brazil to see Christ the Redeemer, an art deco statue in Rio de Janeiro.

In the last leg of his world record attempt, he visited Machu Picchu before finishing at ChichenItza Itza in Mexico. The counter at the end of his visit shows the exact time it took for him to complete the challenge.

Ms McDonald was challenged by travel technology company Travelport, which wanted him to test its new platform.

He is now waiting for an official confirmation from Guinness World Records.