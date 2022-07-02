Man Throws Flammable Liquid At Government Building In Russia: Report

The attack was against Russias invasion of Ukraine, reports said.

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a government building in a central Russian city on Thursday, in a clear protest against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report in Newsweek.

It quoted Russian portal Baza to say that an unknown individual hurled a fire bomb at a neighbourhood business of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Nizhny Novgorod before leaving the scene.

Law enforcement agents are still looking for the individual. The FSB is Russia's principal security agency and the major successor to the KGB of the Soviet Union.

Since Mr Putin started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, many suspicious fires have been recorded at government and military recruiting facilities around Russia.

The battle started when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and since then, at least ten enlistment offices have been attacked, according to Newsweek.

In one of the incidents, four bottles containing flammable liquid were hurled into the office of the Military Commissariat for Kirovsky District last week in Perm, more than 700 kilometres east of capital Moscow. There was no fire and the attackers escaped the area, the outlet further said.

Further, an unknown person broke into a Russian military recruiting office located in Belgorod on June 24 and threw Molotov cocktails inside.

According to the regional department of Russia's emergency situations ministry, a table caught fire but was quickly extinguished by rescuers.