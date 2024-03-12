Man Suffers Artery Rupture After He Falls At Engagement Party, Dies

Colleagues said the senior constable was an "extraordinary officer"

A tragic incident occurred in Western Australia, where Liam Trimmer, a British police officer residing in Australia, died following an unforeseen mishap. Mr Trimmer, who was celebrating his engagement with his fiancee, a nurse, reportedly slipped and fell to the ground, cutting open his carotid artery.

The carotid arteries play a vital role in supplying blood to the brain. Despite efforts from family and friends to intervene and save the 29-year-old, he succumbed to his injuries before emergency services could reach the scene, according to BBC.

Colleagues said the senior constable was an "extraordinary officer" who "loved helping his community".

It is not immediately clear how the police officer fell and suffered the fatal neck wound, which has prompted an inquest to be opened, The Independentreported.

"Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn't to be and I know everyone that was involved is hurting at the moment and I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare," the commissioner told 9News.

"This extraordinary officer loved helping the community and was a fine example of WA [Western Australia] policing and it's just such a tragedy. [He] a very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him, and that's how sad this is."

Following the accident, the Western Australian Police Union said in a Facebook post that "the passing of a valued member of the blue family deeply saddened them."

"The WA Police Union sends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer during this difficult period," their statement added.

In 2013, Mr Trimmer moved to Australia and completed his training at the Joondalup Police Academy. Following this, he transitioned to the town of Kalgoorlie. Within the force, he became an integral part of the Gang Crime Squad and the tactical response group, emerging as a respected local community member.

Described by local media as a "poster boy" for the force, he was known to have inspired other young UK citizens to make the move to Western Australia, as highlighted by his appearance on the BBC series "Wanted Down Under," which delves into the lives of prospective migrants. The state's police union also extended its condolences.

