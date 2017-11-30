Man Murders Wife Over Cold Dinner In Pakistan

Lahore: A woman in Pakistan was murdered by her husband following a petty argument after she apparently served him cold food, the police said.
After an exchange of hot words, Feroz Khan, a resident of Sargodha, murdered his wife Roshan Bibi and fled the spot, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.
The body was handed over to the family after legal formalities. The police have registered a case against the accused.
