Man Enters Mexico University Campus With Knife, Stabs 2 Women To Death

A man fatally stabbed two women at a university in the western Mexico city of Guadalajara on Wednesday, a state prosecutor said.

The assailant was described as a man around 20 years old.

He burst onto the campus of Centro Universitario UTEG carrying a knife and a hatchet, which he used to smash several windows, said Luis Joaquin Mendez, prosecutor for Jalisco state.

"There was no reason, no apparent motive," for the attack, said the prosecutor, adding that the attacker's "aggression was directed against the first people he saw."

A man was also wounded during the attack.

Police have arrested the assailant and are also investigating his links to another woman who was found dead in a hotel on the same day.

At least 852 cases of femicide were recorded last year in the violence-plagued country, according to official figures.

