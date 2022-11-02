Amazon quickly removed it after learning about the backlash.

A British man has claimed that his Alexa gave him the advice to beat his children in order to obtain some peace and quiet. After asking Alexa how to "stop them laughing," the father claims that Alexa instructed him to "punch his children in the throat".

Adam Chamberlain, 45, recorded the device's response to his question and shared it as a video on TikTok.

According to a report by Indy100, after asking the assistant his question, it said: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat. If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh."

The response was removed in September as soon as Amazon became aware of it, according to the news outlet.

The brutal response gained popularity after being posted to TikTok and being liked over 20,000 times and seen over 215,000 times, according to The Yorkshire Post.

"We've just got the Alexa, and I saw it on a post on Reddit with funny Alexa questions. I decided to put it up on TikTok because I found it funny, and 21,000 people liked it so I think it tickled some people. A lot of people had no responses, one asked, 'where can I hide a body?' So when it answered with that, I was shocked," Mr Adam is quoted as saying by The Yorkshire Post.