The police has ruled out the possibility that the incident was terror related. (File)

An armed man was arrested on Sunday at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police said, ruling out the possibility it was terror related.

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single standalone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

She provided no other details.