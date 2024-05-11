Man Behind Viral White-Gold Dress Post Admits He Tried To Strangle Wife

Remember the man who started the viral dress debate -- blue and black or white and gold -- nine years ago? Well, he has now confessed to assaulting his wife in a violent altercation, BBC has reported.

Keir Johnston, 38, from the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, and his wife, Grace, went viral in 2015 when the dress his mother-in-law wore at their wedding was a subject of much discussion on the internet for its colour. Some viewers saw black and blue while others thought it was white and gold. However, the dress was black and blue, appearing otherwise due to the quality of the photo.

Now, years later, Mr Johnston has been sentenced to jail after he admitted to strangling his wife. Court documents reveal that on March 6, 2022, Mr Johnston pinned his wife to the ground, sat on top of her, “placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move” and “then began strangling her with both his hands”, making it impossible for her to breathe. He also threatened to kill her and took out a knife during the assault.

Photo Credit: X

According to reports, Ms Grace called the cops for help, saying, "My husband is trying to kill me." Mr Joshnston was then heard making a threatening statement, saying, "Somebody is going to die," as per the Times.

Prosecutor Chris Macintosh revealed that Grace felt trapped in their home on the Scottish Isle of Colonsay, where there is no permanent police presence. Days before the assault, Ms Grace defied her husband's demands by going to a job interview. The attack happened after Mr Johnston came home from a pub, where he had been drinking.

Prosecutor Macintosh detailed the events, stating, "Johnston woke up and said that he was going to leave her." When she tried to stop him, Mr Johnston pinned her to the ground and proceeded to attack her. The prosecutor claimed that Ms Grace “feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her,” adding “he was very forceful.”

At one point, a witness tried to pull him away, but he reportedly threatened to "finish" his wife off before continuing to choke her. The assault left Ms Grace visibly bruised and marked on her neck, as reported by The Times.

When the cops came, Mr Johnston was found hiding under a desk in their home, still clutching a knife. He allegedly put the blade to his throat at one point before it was confiscated.