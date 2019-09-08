Man Arrested For Vandalising New York City's Charging Bull Statue: Report

The iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York (File image)

A man was arrested for vandalising the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue in New York with an object resembling a banjo.

According to the police, a 42-year-old man from Texas attacked the statue on Saturday and left dents and a hole on the bull's right horn, reports Xinhua news agency.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

It is not the first time that the statue has been vandalized.

Blue paint was dumped on it in 2008 and 2017.

The Wall Street Charging Bull was installed in 1989 and has become a hot tourist attraction ever since.

It is also regarded a symbol of the New York Stock Exchange that sits only a block away.

