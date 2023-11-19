Male Nanny In California Sentenced To 707 Years In Prison For Molesting 16 Boys

Orange County District Attorney described Zakrzewski as a ''monster disguised by smiles and giggles''.

A male nanny in California has been sentenced to over 707 years in prison on Friday for molesting 16 young boys and showing pornography to another. According to New York Post, a jury convicted 34-year-old Matthew Zakrzewski of 34 felonies, including 27 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14. The victims, aged 2 to 14, were under Zakrzewski's care when the abuses took place and all of the crimes happened between 2014 and 2019.

The first instance came to light in May 2019, when one of the children's parents reported him to the police for inappropriately touching her eight-year-old son. Further police investigation subsequently revealed 11 victims across Southern California dating back to 2014.

In the court, the Orange County District Attorney described Zakrzewski as a ''monster disguised by smiles and giggles''.

''This is a case of shattered innocence and precious childhoods that were robbed from 17 little boys. These children will never know the people they were truly intended to be – because their childhoods were suddenly and inexplicably interrupted not by a wolf at the door, but by a predator masquerading as a godsend,'' Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

''He had no interest in protecting these children; his only interest was in preying on their innocence and filming the assaults for his sick sexual gratification," Mr Spitzer added.

Instead of being remorseful, Zakrzewski said, ''I prided myself on bringing smiles to your children and all the good times we shared were 100 percent genuine,'' in front of the judge. He made no apologies to the victims' families in court, adding, ''All the good times we shared were 100% genuine.''

As per CBS News, Zakrzewski called himself "the original Sitter Buddy" and offered mentorships, overnight and vacation babysitting, according to his website. He said he has more than six years of experience in childcare.

''At a very early age, I discovered what a joy it was to work with children and be a positive impact in their lives through the 'Buddy Program' at my middle school. Now, I'm a career manny and my 6+ years childcare experience spans from ages 3 months to 14, including special needs… I think the reason I connect easily with kids is because I am not just there to supervise, I participate,'' he wrote on his website, which has since been taken down.