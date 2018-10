Abdulla Yameen was defeated by a little-known united opposition candidate in the September 23 poll.

The Maldives top court Sunday rejected a petition by President Abdulla Yameen to annul last month's election results and call a fresh poll, upholding his defeat.

The five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled that Yameen had failed to prove his claim that the September 23 vote won by opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was rigged.