Maldives Supreme Court Says No Legal Barriers In Releasing Opposition Leaders

President Abdulla Yameen has yet to release the nine opposition leaders, leading to concerns about a constitutional battle between the Supreme Court and the government. His administration has said it had some concerns in implementing the court ruling issued on Thursday but has yet to spell them out.
The attorney general had said earlier on Sunday the Supreme Court was seeking to impeach President Yameen, citing information received by the government. The Supreme Court's statement on Sunday made no mention of efforts to impeach the president.
