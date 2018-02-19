Maldives Leader Seeks Approval To Extend State Of Emergency By 15 Days The state of emergency was to end on Tuesday.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT Maldives President Abdulla Yameen imposed the state of emergency on February 6 for 15 days. (File) MALE: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday sought parliamentary approval to extend a state of emergency for 15 days in the Indian Ocean archipelago as the "the situation has not changed", parliament's Deputy Secretary General Fathmath Niusha told the legislature.



Yameen imposed the state of emergency on February 6 for 15 days, having defied a Supreme Court ruling after it quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders, and ordered his government to release those held in prison.



The state of emergency was to end on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday sought parliamentary approval to extend a state of emergency for 15 days in the Indian Ocean archipelago as the "the situation has not changed", parliament's Deputy Secretary General Fathmath Niusha told the legislature.Yameen imposed the state of emergency on February 6 for 15 days, having defied a Supreme Court ruling after it quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders, and ordered his government to release those held in prison. The state of emergency was to end on Tuesday.