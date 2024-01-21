Boy Dies After Maldives President Denies Approval To Indian Plane: Report

The diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives has spiked in recent months.

A 14-year-old Maldivian boy died on Saturday amid allegations that President Mohammed Muizzu denied permission for the use of an Indian Dornier aircraft that could have potentially saved his life, local media reported.

A Dornier aircraft, produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and provided by India, has been used extensively in the island nation for humanitarian purposes.

The teen, battling a combination of a brain tumour and a stroke, saw his family desperately seeking an air ambulance to airlift him from the remote island of Wilmington in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Maldive's capital Male, where advanced medical care awaited, the report said.

The tragedy began to unfold on Wednesday night when the child suffered a stroke, prompting his family to request an aerial transfer to the capital. However, their distress calls went unanswered until Thursday morning, when the country's aviation authorities finally responded. The delay, reportedly lasting 16 crucial hours, sparked protests near the hospital in Gaaf Alif Villingili as the community voiced their anger over the delay.

The grief-stricken father, speaking to local media outlet Adhahu, lamented the lack of a prompt response, stating, "We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases."

The subsequent transfer to Male, although accomplished, was overshadowed by the child's rapidly deteriorating health. Upon arrival, the boy was immediately admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Aasandha Company Limited, the company responsible for medical evacuations, issued a statement indicating that they had initiated the evacuation process promptly upon receiving the request. However, they cited a last-minute "technical glitch", leading to a delay.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the unfortunate passing of the patient involved in the emergency medical evacuation incident from GA Vilingili on January 18, 2024. The entire management and staff of Aasandha Company extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, seeking solace in Allah (SWT) for the departed's eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus," the company said in a statement.

Local Maldivian media reported protests outside the hospital where the child died.

"People shouldn't have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President's animosity towards India," Maldives MP Meekail Naseem posted on X.

The incident comes against the backdrop of strained diplomatic relations between India and Maldives.

The diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives has spiked in recent months, particularly after President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last year. The new president has indicated a shift in foreign policy, signaling closer ties with China and a departure from the previous "India first" approach.

Bilateral ties between the two countries took another hit when a tweet by a Maldives minister, accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faces challenges in competing with Maldives in beach tourism.