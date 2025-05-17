"Make Pluto Planet Again": <i>Star Trek</i> Actor's Call Gets Elon Musk's Support

Advertisement

"Make Pluto Planet Again": Star Trek Actor's Call Gets Elon Musk's Support

Pluto is no longer considered a planet because it doesn't meet all the criteria set by the International Astronomical Union.

Read Time: 2 mins
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has supported Hollywood actor William Shatner's idea to designate Pluto as a planet again.

Mr Shatner, who is known for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek, posted a request on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

To which Elon Musk, who has recently changed his username to Kekius Maximus, wrote, "I'd support that."

The post quickly went viral, with many social media users supporting this idea. A person commented, "This idea is great, it should be done while there is a chance."

Another wrote, "This is the last great wish of a StarFleet Caption.  Make it so."

"Pluto is our family, too. I love Pluto,” echoed a few.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, a user wrote, "It still is a planet. It just has an additional description of dwarf too. It's like saying a small human is not still a human."

As per NASA, for an object to be classified as a planet, it must orbit the Sun, have sufficient mass for its gravity to overcome rigid forces and have cleared the neighbourhood around its orbit. However, in 2006, Pluto was classified as a dwarf planet because of its small size.

William Shatner, Pluto, Elon Musk
