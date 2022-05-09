Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Items Set To Fetch Nearly Rs 5 Crore At UK Auction: Report

The online sale will end on May 21.

Mahatma Gandhi's personal belongings, including his wooden sandals and what is believed to be the last photo of him taken alive, are expected to raise more than half a million pounds at an online auction in the UK, according to a report in Express. In total, 70 items belonging to the iconic figure are expected to raise £500,000 (Rs 4.74 crore), the report further said. The most important items on the list are one of his own hand-made loincloths, letters he wrote whilst imprisoned and two pairs of his sandals.

The online sale, which will end on May 21, is in the hands of East Bristol Auctions, which sold a pair of Gandhi's spectacles for £260,000 in 2020. As per Express, Andrew Stowe, the auctioneer, said that these items are genuinely some of the “most important things” he has ever seen in an auction. Mr Stowe added that the collection is “important to the history of the world” as well. “It will truly blow people away,” he added.

Further, as per the media outlet, a standout in the collection is what is believed to be the last photograph taken of Mahatma Gandhi while he was still alive. According to the description of the photo, the unseen image was taken by his personal doctor in 1947 at Birla House, New Delhi. The small black and white photo shows Gandhi seated, possibly with a spinning wheel or similar wooden tool. He is seen wearing a hat, and linen robe in typical form.

Moreover, another additional highlight in the auction is the appearance of Gandhi's trademark loincloth. It is expected to make between 15,000 to 25,000 pounds. The special piece features his own signature -“Bapu”.

Also up for sale is a hand-made sash that was given to Gandhi just before his famous Salt March in the 1930s. This even includes a photograph of the sash being presented to the iconic figure. The sash is estimated to fetch between 6,000 to 8,000 pounds.

Overall, the sale features Gandhi's hand-written letters, a pair of his sunglasses, an inkwell from his desk and a pair of spectacles, along with other items.