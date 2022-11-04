Magic Mushrooms' Psilocybin Treats Severe Depression, Says Study

An estimated 100 million people worldwide have treatment-resistant depression.

In a recent study, synthetic psilocybin found in magic mushrooms was considered effective in treating the signs and symptoms of depression, the BBC reported. The study, according to the paper, demonstrated that a medicine based on a chemical found in hallucinogenic mushrooms can reduce the symptoms of severe depression for up to 12 weeks. A 25-mg tablet of psilocybin puts patients in a dreamlike state, making psychological therapy more likely to succeed.

But the short-term side effects could be frightening, and support must always be on hand, the researchers said. Experts say larger studies with a much longer follow-up are still needed, the news outlet further reported.

Professor Guy Goodwin, the chief medical officer at Compass Pathways, the mental healthcare firm that led the trial conducted at 22 sites across the UK, Europe, and North America, told The Guardian that the results from the largest clinical trial yet into psilocybin and depression were described as "exceptional."

According to The Guardian, an estimated 100 million people worldwide have treatment-resistant depression, defined as a major depressive disorder that has not responded to at least two antidepressant treatments. About half of those affected are unable to perform routine daily tasks.

"Response rates in this group with treatment-resistant depression are usually between 10 and 20%," Goodwin said. "We are seeing remission rates at three weeks of about 30% ... that is a very satisfactory outcome."

According to the British daily newspaper the Financial Times, the use of psychedelics to treat mental health conditions has been widely debated. At present, a very limited number are approved by global regulators for medical use.

But more companies have in recent years begun to explore different ways of treating mental health conditions with psychedelics. The study is a step towards their regulation for medical use.