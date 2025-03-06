Macron Says European Forces Could Be Deployed After Ukraine Peace Agreed

European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace deal is signed to ensure that Russia does not invade its neighbour again, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address to the nation Wednesday.

A peace agreement for Ukraine would be backed "perhaps, by the deployment of European forces," Macron said. "They won't go to fight today, they won't go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected," he said, that adding European chiefs of staffs would meet in Paris next week to discuss how to support Ukraine after a peace deal.

