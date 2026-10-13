Machete-Wielding Men Brawl At UK Station As Passengers Watch In Horror

Chaotic scenes unfolded at Worthing railway station in West Sussex on Sunday after three young men attacked each other with knives. The disturbing footage of the incident has appeared on social media and has gone viral. It was recorded by a passenger from inside a train carriage and shows two men attacking the third individual. One of those men wielded a machete-style blade; the men lunged and slashed at each other on the platform while the passengers looked at them in horror.

British Transport Police later closed the station and searched for the three men, according to Sussex News.

The police were called at 6.30 pm (local time) and the three brawling men had fled by that time, the outlet further said.

Two of the men were dressed in black and are seen wildly swinging their weapons in the viral video. As the train starts moving, the third man wearing a grey tracksuit runs from the other two men.

It is unclear if any of the men were injured in the incident.

"Officers conducted a thorough search of the area with Sussex Police colleagues, however no one was found. Enquiries are ongoing," a British Transport Police spokesperson said.

They have now asked people to any witness or anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help officers and has yet to speak to police should text BTP on 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 543 of 11 October," a police release said.

The closure of the station led to disruption of railway services as trains were diverted to East and West Worthing.