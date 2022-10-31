Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva: 5 Points On Brazil's President-Elect

He was born on October 27, 1945, to illiterate farm hands. The family moved to Sao Paulo when he was seven. He quit school after the second grade and started working to help his family. Lula's first job at the age of 12 was that of a shoe-shiner and street vendor. He joined the labour movement and steadily rose through the ranks.

Lula's political career started in 1980, when he founded the left-wing Workers' Party. He first ran for office in 1982, to become the governor of Sao Palo, but lost. Lula, as he is popularly known, launched his first bid to become Brazil's working-class President in 1989 but it was unsuccessful. He lost two presidential bids - in 1994 and 1998 - before finally becoming successful in 2002.

Under his tenure, Lula helped millions escape poverty and helped Brazil secure the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics. His presidency also reinvigorated Brazil's oil and ship-building industries, while its economy rose to sixth-largest in the world. He was re-elected to the country's top post in 2006 but refused to run for thirs consecutive term. Lula left power in 2010 with approval ratings 90 per cent after which his party became embroiled in a series of corruption scandals. Lula's successor Dilma Rousseff was impeached in 2016.

Lula too was convicted in 2017 of corruption and jailed a year later to 9-1/2 years in prison. The charges were quashed last year, and the former president was freed, paving the way for him to reclaim the presidency.