Lufthansa Extends Beirut Flight Suspension Amid High Middle East Tensions

Lufthansa previously said it was avoiding all Iraqi and Iranian airspace (Representational).

German airline giant Lufthansa said Friday it was extending a suspension of flights to Beirut until September 30 and to Tel Aviv and Tehran until September 2 with regional tensions still high.

Previously suspended services to Amman in Jordan and Erbil in Iraq will however resume on August 27, with flights to the latter crossing a "northern corridor" of Iraqi airspace.

The airline previously said it was avoiding all Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)