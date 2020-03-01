Louvre Museum In Paris Shuts For The Day Amid Coronavirus Fear

The Louvre museum in Paris was closed for the day Sunday, management said, as staff withheld labour citing fears over the coronavirus.

"The Louvre museum cannot open today, Sunday March 1st," the world's most visited museum said on its website, adding that it would refund ticket-holders.

Earlier Sunday some 300 of the museum's staff had voted "almost unanimously" not to open in the morning, a union representative told AFP.

