16 Dead In Los Angeles Fire, 'Not Looking Good,' Say Officials: 10 Points

Los Angeles authorities have warned that conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Sixteen deaths have been confirmed, and over 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed, in raging wildfires that started last week.

Here are 10 points on this big story: The largest fires, including the Eaton and Palisades fires, continue to expand, with new evacuations ordered on Saturday. The Palisades fire has burned 22,600 acres and is only 11 per cent contained, while the Eaton fire, affecting the Altadena area, has scorched 14,000 acres with 15 per cent containment. Winds gusting up to 120 kmph are forecasted for the coming days. "Our concern is winds picking up tonight and then on Monday through Wednesday. The general duration of this is not looking good," a meteorologist was quoted as saying by the LA Times. The fires have devastated communities, with whole neighbourhoods reduced to ash. US President Joe Biden described the destruction as resembling a "war scene." A curfew has been imposed in evacuated areas to curb looting, with at least two dozen arrests reported. Amid growing public frustration, California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent review of the state's preparedness and response. Concerns over water shortages during the initial firefighting efforts have sparked outrage. Search teams equipped with cadaver dogs have begun combing through the rubble to locate victims. Officials fear the death count could rise. The fires have destroyed approximately 12,000 structures, although not all were residential. So far, 426 homes have been confirmed lost in the largest fire. The wildfires have unleashed toxic smoke, prompting Los Angeles County to declare a public health emergency. Residents are advised to limit outdoor exposure and use air filtration systems. A federal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the wildfires. While natural factors often ignite such blazes, human activity cannot be ruled out, officials have said. Experts have said that climate change is a key factor in the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and dry vegetation create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly, putting more communities at risk. The FBI is probing a drone incident linked to the wildfires. A civilian drone collided with a Canadian "Super Scooper" aircraft that was engaged in firefighting the Palisades Fire. The aircraft was forced to be grounded after the collision. Along with Canada, Mexico has also joined the rescue and firefighting work in California. Over 14,000 firefighters from Mexico are on the ground in the US state to fight the Palisades Fire.

