Los Angeles Mayor Removes Fire Chief Over Handling Of Wildfires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass removed Fire Chief Kristin Crowley on Friday for her handling of the wildfires in January that killed more than two dozen people and destroyed more than 13,000 structures, the mayor said in a statement.

Bass said in her statement that Crowley sent home 1,000 firefighters on the day the fires broke out and that Crowley had refused to do an after-action report on the blazes.

"These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question. Bringing new leadership to the fire department is what our city needs," she said.

