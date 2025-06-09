In Pics: Burning Cars, Tear Gas At Los Angeles Anti-Immigration Protests

Demonstrators clashed with the US National Guard and police in Los Angeles on Sunday, where tear gas and pepper spray were fired at the crowd protesting against the anti-immigration raids by authorities. US President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops to the streets of Los Angeles after protests erupted when federal immigration authorities arrested dozens of people across Los Angeles as part of an immigration crackdown.

Trump also threatened to deploy Marines to the demonstrations for the "escalating situation", even as California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called the troop deployment unlawful, saying it would only escalate tensions.

In a post on X, Newsom said Trump's move came "despite protests already being managed by the LAPD".

"Los Angeles: Remain peaceful. Don't fall into the trap that extremists are hoping for," he said, adding that "We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved."

"This is a serious breach of state sovereignty -- inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed. Rescind the order. Return control to California," he said in another post over the deployment of the National Guard.

Meanwhile, unrest continued for a third day, with protesters angry at the action by immigration officials--which began in broad daylight on Friday in a city with a large Latino population-- that has resulted in dozens of arrests of what authorities say are illegal migrants and gang members.

Meanwhile, protestors burned at least three self-driving Waymo cars on Sunday, with two others vandalised as protesters roamed around a limited area in downtown Los Angeles. Traffic was halted on a key freeway for over an hour while scores of people thronged the roadway.

They were moved off by California Highway Patrol officers, who used flash-bangs and smoke grenades. By early afternoon, LAPD officers established containment lines some distance from federal buildings, preventing contact between angry demonstrators and the scores of armed National Guardsmen from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, who had gathered in helmets and camouflage gear.

As night fell, a few dozen people -- many wearing masks and hoodies -- remained in hotspots, with some lobbing projectiles and fireworks.

Law enforcement has arrested at least 56 people over two days, and three officers have suffered minor injuries, LAPD said.