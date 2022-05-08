Local UK Election Gets Decided On Coin Toss As Candidates End Up With Equal Number Of Votes

Nicholson missed out on seizing a majority on Monmouthshire County Council. (Representative Photo)

In a bizarre turn of events, a local election in the United Kingdom was decided by the toss of a coin.

According to a Welsh media outlet, The National, the vote for Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon counties was decided on the toss. Labour election candidate Bryony Nicholson narrowly missed out on seizing an overall majority on Monmouthshire County Council, after the toss of a coin. Ms Nicholson and Tomos Davies of the Conservatives finished neck and neck with 679 votes each.

Ms Nicholson guessed heads on the coin toss and the result came out to be tails - in favour of the Tory candidate Mr Davies. The tense moment in the election room has been captured on camera.

Final Monmouthshire ward of the day separated by a coin toss! Just when you thought it couldn't get any more tense#SouthWalesvote2022pic.twitter.com/Ut6jONqUR3 — Dan Barnes (@cobaines) May 6, 2022

Speaking about the strange result, Ms Nicholson told The National: “What can I say? People who told me, 'I can't make a difference' - if you had voted it wouldn't have gone to a coin toss. Just one person who couldn't be bothered." However, Ms Nicholson also went on to say that, on the whole, the turnout had been good. She was grateful to all those who voted, she told the media outlet.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that it wasn't all bad news for Labour. According to BBC, while they didn't reach their goal in Monmouthshire, Labour did manage to take control of a key London area for the first time in history. They celebrated a historic win in Westminster City, gaining control for the first time since the party's creation in 1964. BBC reported that Labour also remains the biggest party in Wales, now controlling eight of the county's 22 councils.