Live Updates: Walkie-Talkie Explosions Kill 9, Injure Over 300 In Lebanon

According to Lebanon health ministry, over 300 people have been injured.

A series of walkie-talkie explosions caught Lebanon unawares today, killing at least nine people so far. According to Lebanon health ministry, over 300 people have been injured. This comes a day after the explosion of thousands of pagers sent shockwaves across the country, killing 12 people and injuring a whopping 2,800.

Today's blasts happened across southern Lebanon as well as Beirut's suburbs. At least one of the blasts happened near a funeral organised by Hezbollah for a member who was killed in yesterday's pager blasts. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said today that it attacked Israeli artillery positions with rockets in the first strike at its arch-rival since pager blasts wounded thousands of its members in Lebanon and raised the prospect of a wider Middle East war.

Here are the live updates on the walkie-talkie explosions across Lebanon:



Sep 18, 2024 22:20 (IST) UN Security Council To Meet On Friday Over Lebanon Pager Blasts

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday over the pager blasts in Lebanon targeting militant group Hezbollah, said Slovenia's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, president of the 15-member council for September. The meeting was requested by Algeria on behalf of Arab states, he said. Earlier on Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the pager blasts targeting Hezbollah indicate "a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon and everything must be done to avoid that escalation."

Sep 18, 2024 22:14 (IST) All-Out War Fears As New Lebanon Device Blasts Kill 9, Injure 300

A second wave of device explosions killed nine people and wounded more than 300 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region. A source close to Hezbollah said walkie-talkies used by its members blew up in its Beirut stronghold, with state media reporting similar blasts in south and east Lebanon. AFPTV footage showed people running for cover when an explosion went off during a funeral for Hezbollah militants in south Beirut in the afternoon.

Sep 18, 2024 21:59 (IST) 9 Dead, 300 Injured As Walkie-Talkies Explode In Hezbollah Units Across Lebanon

Nine people have died and more than 300 others wounded as walkie-talkies have blown up at Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon. This comes a day after pagers exploded across the middle-eastern country, killing twelve people and injuring nearly 3,000 others.

How many walkie-talkies blew up are not know yet. There are reports that landline telephones exploded too at various locations in East Lebanon.

According to reports, the hand-held wireless radio devices and walkie-talkies were bought around five months ago, approximately the same time as the pagers. Read more.