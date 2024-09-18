9 Killed In Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts, What We Know So Far

Nine people have died in Lebanon after walkie-talkies exploded across the country, said the authorities. The walkie-talkie explosions come day after synchronized detonation of thousands of pagers in Lebanon yesterday which killed 12 people and injured thousands.

According to Lebanon health ministry, over 300 people have been wounded across the country due to the explosions, which reportedly took place at Hezbollah strongholds.

An explosion reportedly took happened during the funeral procession of a Hezbollah member who died in yesterday's pager blasts, shows a video.

According to news agency Reuters, a security source said that Hezbollah had bought the walkie-talkies around five months ago, coinciding with the purchase of pagers that went off yesterday.