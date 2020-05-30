SpaceX Rocket Launch: SpaceX's Crewed Mission Begins Countdown For Launch Tonight

The two astronauts are ready to blast off for the ISS from the historic launch Pad 39A

SpaceX's historic first crewed mission to the International Space Station was set to proceed as scheduled on Saturday, NASA said, although uncertainty remained over weather conditions.

The Falcon 9 rocket with SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to launch at 3:22 pm Eastern Time (1922 GMT) on Saturday.

"We are moving forward with launch today," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet. "Weather challenges remain with a 50 percent chance of cancellation."

"Proceeding with countdown today," said SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, former military test pilots who joined the space agency in 2000, are to blast off for the ISS from historic Launch Pad 39A on a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The same launch pad was used by Neil Armstrong and his Apollo 11 crewmates on their historic 1969 journey to the Moon, as NASA seeks to revive excitement around human space exploration ahead of a planned return to Earth's satellite and then Mars.

Here are the live updates of the SpaceX crewed mission launch:

May 30, 2020 23:01 (IST) SpaceX rocket will be launched tonight at 12:52 am.

May 30, 2020 22:53 (IST) Crew Dragon's hatch is closed, securing @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug in the spacecraft ahead of liftoff pic.twitter.com/8eNbxUIMDx - SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

May 30, 2020 22:50 (IST) First @NASA astronauts to fly aboard Crew Dragon don their SpaceX spacesuits pic.twitter.com/LQbRdF2WJd - SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

May 30, 2020 20:11 (IST) SpaceX Rocket Was Set To Blast-Off With 2 Astronauts On May 28

SpaceX rocket with the new Crew Dragon capsule on top was suppose to take off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, the same from which Neil Armstrong and his Apollo crewmates left for their historic journey to the Moon.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. was founded in 2002 by a Mars-obsessed entrepreneur determined to break the rules of the aerospace industry's game, Elon Musk.



Gradually, it has earned the trust of the planet's largest space agency.



By 2012, it had become the first private company to dock a cargo capsule at the ISS, resupplying the station regularly ever since.



Two years later, NASA ordered the next step: to transport its astronauts there, starting in 2017, by adapting the Dragon capsule.



"SpaceX would not be here without NASA," said Musk last year, after a successful dress rehearsal without humans for the trip to the ISS.



The space agency paid more than $3 billion for SpaceX to design, build, test and operate its reusable capsule for six future space round trips, news agency AFP reported.



May 30, 2020 19:12 (IST) We are ready for liftoff! Tune in today starting at 11 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the launch that will return human spaceflight to U.S. soil for the first time since 2011. #LaunchAmerica



Liftoff is slated for today at 3:22 p.m. ET: https://t.co/H0kcgIhtmjpic.twitter.com/KfUSgHhtQ4 - NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 30, 2020

May 30, 2020 18:58 (IST) Proceeding with countdown today, weather cancellation risk 50% - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2020