LIVE Updates: King Charles' Coronation Today, 2 Days After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth Updates: King Charles has named Prince William as the new Prince of Wales.

Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said in his first address to the nation yesterday.

Here are the Updates on Queen Elizabeth:

