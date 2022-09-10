LIVE Updates: Charles To Be Proclaimed King Today, 2 Days After Queen's Death

Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.
The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.
"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said in his first address to the nation yesterday.
Here are the Updates on King Charles:
Attending #AccessionCouncil this morning, where a slimmed down Privy Council of 200 meets to proclaim King Charles III. The longest serving PCs now are the mid 70s intake of Roy Hattersley & Bill Rodgers, but they joined more than 20 years after the last Accession Council (1/7)- Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) September 10, 2022
