LIVE Updates: Charles To Be Proclaimed King Today, 2 Days After Queen's Death

King Charles Updates: King Charles has named Prince William as the new Prince of Wales.

Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.

The 73-year-old automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace early Saturday is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said in his first address to the nation yesterday.

Here are the Updates on King Charles:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 10, 2022 13:02 (IST) Queen Elizabeth To Remain On Canadian Currency "For Years To Come"

Canada, a former British colony, has a new head of state. But the face of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to appear on its currency.

"The current polymer $20 bank note is intended to circulate for years to come. There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed period when the Monarch changes," Paul Badertscher, spokesman for the Bank of Canada, said by email Thursday.

Read here

Sep 10, 2022 12:47 (IST) Charles To Be Proclaimed King In 1st Televised Ceremony

Britain's Charles will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday and this will be the first time the Accession Council is televised, BBC reported. Charles became king automatically the moment his mother died, so the council proclamation will be a ceremonial one.

Flags will fly at full mast for 24 hours to honour the new king, before returning to half mast.

Sep 10, 2022 12:37 (IST) Attending #AccessionCouncil this morning, where a slimmed down Privy Council of 200 meets to proclaim King Charles III. The longest serving PCs now are the mid 70s intake of Roy Hattersley & Bill Rodgers, but they joined more than 20 years after the last Accession Council (1/7) - Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) September 10, 2022