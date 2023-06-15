Australian Lawmaker Alleges She Was Sexually 'Assaulted' In Parliament

Lidia Thorpe restated the core of her allegations against conservative David Van.

An Australian lawmaker on Thursday detailed allegations that she had been sexually "assaulted" in parliament, stating the building was "not a safe place" for women to work.

In a tearful Senate address, independent Lidia Thorpe said she had been subjected to "sexual comments", cornered in a stairwell, "inappropriately touched" and "propositioned" by "powerful men".

Thorpe had on Wednesday accused a fellow senator of "sexually assaulting" her, before being forced to withdraw the remark under threat of parliamentary sanction.

But on Thursday, Thorpe restated the core of her allegations against conservative David Van, who has strenuously denied the claims.

Van on Thursday said he was "shattered and battered" by the allegations, telling local media they were "utterly untrue."

Thorpe said that while the allegations were protected from Australia's severe defamation laws, Van had engaged lawyers in the matter and she had to restate her case to navigate parliamentary rules.

Acknowledging that "sexual assault" meant different things to different people, Thorpe described her experiences in the crucible of Australian democracy.

"What I experienced was being followed, aggressively propositioned and inappropriately touched," she said.

"I was afraid to walk out of the office door. I would open the door slightly and check the coast was clear before stepping out," she told lawmakers.

"It was to the degree that I had to be accompanied by someone whenever I walked inside this building," she added.

"I know there are others that have experienced similar things and have not come forward in the interests of their careers."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)