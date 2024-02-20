'Let Me Finally See My Son': Alexei Navalny's Mother Appeals To Putin

"I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately," said Alexei Navalny's mother (File

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila on Tuesday urged President Vladimir Putin to release her son's body immediately following his death five days ago in an Arctic jail.

"I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, the solution to the issue depends only on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei's body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)