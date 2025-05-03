PM Anthony Albanese Claims Victory In Australian General Election 2025

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Left-leaning PM Anthony Albanese won Australia's election, promising to guide the nation through global uncertainty. Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat, acknowledging campaign shortcomings.

Left-leaning PM Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian general election on Saturday. He vowed to steer the nation through global uncertainty.

Labor HQ erupts as ABC's Antony Green calls the election for Anthony Albanese. People are hugging, crying, laughing - chants of "Albo, Albo, Albo" pic.twitter.com/5nimwBbojq — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) May 3, 2025

"Thank you to the people of Australia for the chance to continue to serve the best nation on Earth," the Labor leader told the crowd at a campaign party in Sydney.

Analysts said that Albanese's slow and steady leadership resonated when the world was going through a tumultuous phase.

Because of early ballots, the final seat counting is still pending, although early estimates indicate that Labor Party is performing well.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election and he had called the prime minister to congratulate him on the win. “We didn't do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that,” Dutton said.

“There is more to do to help people under pressure,” Albanese said, according to Reuters. He also thanked Dutton for his generous words.

Albanese is the first Australian prime minister to win a second term since 2004.