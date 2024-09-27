Advertisement

Lebanon Strikes To Continue 'Until We Meet Our Objectives': Netanyahu

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safe," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.

Read Time: 1 min
Lebanon Strikes To Continue 'Until We Meet Our Objectives': Netanyahu
United Nations:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the UN Friday that operations against Hezbollah will continue, dampening hopes of a 21-day truce proposed by France and the United States this week.

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safe," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly, adding that operations against the militant group will "continue until we meet our objectives."
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanon Strikes To Continue 'Until We Meet Our Objectives': Netanyahu
