Advertisement

Lebanon PM Calls For Ceasefire With Israel As Strikes Intensify

"The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France... in favour of a ceasefire," Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Lebanon PM Calls For Ceasefire With Israel As Strikes Intensify
Israeli strikes have been largely concentrated on Hezbollah's strongholds.
Beirut:

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday called for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Beirut.

"The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France... in favour of a ceasefire," Mikati said, according to a statement from his office.

Barrot arrived in Beirut Sunday, the first foreign diplomat to visit Lebanon since Israel escalated its strikes against Hezbollah strongholds.

Mikati added that the "priority is applying resolution 1701" of the United Nations Security Council, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The French envoy's visit came as a deadly strike hit a building in the centre of the Lebanese capital.

Israeli strikes have been largely concentrated on Hezbollah's strongholds in the south and east of the country, and in south Beirut.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Lebanon Israel War, Israel Hezbollah War, Lebanon
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Putin Vows To Achieve All "Goals" In Ukraine As Russia Claims New Ground
Lebanon PM Calls For Ceasefire With Israel As Strikes Intensify
Elon Musk, Not Invited To Investment Summit, Lashes Out At UK
Next Article
Elon Musk, Not Invited To Investment Summit, Lashes Out At UK
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com