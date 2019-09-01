Lebanon PM Asks US, France To Intervene After Escalation With Israel

Israeli self-propelled artillery guns are positioned near the Lebanese border. (AFP)

Lebanon's prime minister on Sunday urged the United States and France to "intervene" after the Hezbollah movement traded cross-border fire with Israel.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri contacted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic advisor to ask for intervention by their countries "and the international community in facing the developments on the southern border," Hariri's office said in a statement.

Hezbollah earlier said it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle across the border, prompting retaliatory fire from the Israeli army.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.