"Leave Iran Now": US' Urgent Warning To Americans Amid Trump's Attack Threat

Amid rising tension between Washington and Tehran, the United States has warned its citizens in Iran to "immediately" leave the West Asian country. The advisory, issued by the Virtual US Embassy in Iran, told American nationals to prepare a departure plan that does not rely on US government help, as unrest and travel disruptions persist across the nation.

The United States and its archrival Iran have been at daggers drawn since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and embassy hostage crisis in Tehran. However, tensions have escalated since US President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran in response to its bloody crackdown on the massive protest movement, which began in late December 2025.

Trump has sent what he describes as an "armada" to the Gulf, which includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its escort. The so-called armada has been stationed in the region since late January.

New US Advisory

The US advisory told Americans to "leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help."

It said US citizens should expect continued internet outages. Therefore, they should plan alternative means of communication and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey, it said.

"Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items. Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings," the advisory said.

"Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status. Enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran," it added.

