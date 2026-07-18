Leather Jacket Worn By Nvidia CEO Auctions For Nearly $1 Million

A black leather jacket sported by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold for $960,000 at a New York auction on Friday, 16 times higher than the estimated value of $60,000, according to Sotheby's.

The auctioneer said in a press release that 45 collectors bid on the Tom Ford jacket, with Sotheby's Head of Modern Collectibles Brahm Wachter calling it "an object so closely tied to one of the defining figures of the AI era."

Much like Apple founder Steve Jobs' penchant for black turtlenecks or Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's endless wardrobe of gray T-shirts, Huang has made leather jackets part of his signature style, wearing one in nearly every public appearance -- including the cover of Time Magazine in 2021.

As head of Nvidia, he has seen the chipmaker grow to become the highest-valued publicly traded company in the world.

Proceeds from the auction go to benefit the Edge Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching English and instructing professionals in Western business and educational methods.

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