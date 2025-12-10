Advertisement

Lawyers Request Hospital Transfer For Jair Bolsonaro For Surgical Procedures

Last month, Bolsonaro began serving his sentence for unsuccessfully plotting a coup against his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File)

Defence lawyers for Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro requested on Tuesday his removal from jail to a hospital for "surgical procedures," according to a document seen by Reuters.

The lawyers also reaffirmed their request for the right-wing leader to serve his 27-year prison sentence under "humanitarian house arrest."

Last month, Bolsonaro began serving his sentence for unsuccessfully plotting a coup against his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after losing the 2022 election. He is being held at a Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia.
 

