Lawyers Request Hospital Transfer For Jair Bolsonaro For Surgical Procedures

Defence lawyers for Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro requested on Tuesday his removal from jail to a hospital for "surgical procedures," according to a document seen by Reuters.

The lawyers also reaffirmed their request for the right-wing leader to serve his 27-year prison sentence under "humanitarian house arrest."

Last month, Bolsonaro began serving his sentence for unsuccessfully plotting a coup against his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after losing the 2022 election. He is being held at a Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia.



