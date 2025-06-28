Lauren Sanchez Wipes Instagram Posts, Changes Name After Marrying Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are officially married. The couple tied the knot on Friday night in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy. Hours after exchanging vows with Bezos, Sanchez wiped away all her old Instagram posts, leaving only two shares containing pictures from their wedding.

The former journalist also changed her last name, changing her Instagram handle to "Lauren Sanchez Bezos."

Previously, she had shared photos from several occasions, including her exclusive bachelorette party in Paris. But, hours after the wedding, she removed the entire grid. The two remaining posts feature pictures of Sanchez in her wedding attire and a photo with Bezos as newlyweds.

One post read, "Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you, Dolce & Gabbana, for the magic you made." The post features three pictures showcasing her special moments from the wedding. Two photos capture her getting ready, while the third picture shows her stunning look in her complete bridal attire.

Her second post is her first photo after getting married to Jeff Bezos. The caption reads "06/27/2025," marking the date of their wedding. The accompanying photo shows the newlywed couple together, capturing their special moment.

Lauren Sanchez-Jeff Bezos wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exchanged vows in an opulent ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice on June 27, 2025. The duo got engaged back in 2023 and finally tied the knot two years later. For the ceremony, Sanchez wore a stunning designer white wedding dress with a mermaid-style silhouette and sheer lace sleeves, while Bezos opted for a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie.

Their star-studded wedding ceremony was attended by several A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates, among others. Natasha Poonawalla, an Indian socialite, and Mona Patel, an Indian entrepreneur, also attended the celebrations.