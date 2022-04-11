Lanka PM, In Address To Crisis-Hit Nation, Explains Why Money Ran Out

Covid lockdown in a weak economy depleted foreign reserves, Sri Lanka Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Monday, in an effort to explain worsening economic crisis and protests raging in the country.

Shortages of food and fuel, along with record inflation and regular blackouts, have inflicted unprecedented misery on Sri Lankans in the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

"We are facing this crisis, right after being faced with the pandemic. Despite knowing the country's economy going down, we had to impose a lockdown and that's why our foriegn reserves depleted," said the Prime Minister addresssing the nation.