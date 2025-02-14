At 'World's Clearest Lake', You Absolutely Cannot Do This

Tourists visiting Nelson Lakes National Park in New Zealand are now required to clean their shoes before entering Lake Rotomairewhenua, also known as Blue Lake. First discovered by the Maori iwi, Ngati Apa tribe, the waterbody is currently at risk of being polluted by invasive microscopic algae spread.



While the alga is already downstream of the lake, it is being carried up the route on hikers' boots or in their water bottles, reported CNN.



As a result, Ngati Apa ki te Ra To Trust, Te Araroa Trust, and the Department of Conservation have collaborated to implement biosecurity precautions along the path. With instructional signs asking hikers to clean their shoes and equipment before continuing towards Rotomairewhenua, they have set up cleaning stations next to the lakes, where the algae are present.



Most importantly, they are warning tourists not to touch the water by any means, including swimming, soaking a towel to cool off, or submerging a GoPro to capture an underwater image. This is done not only due to the biosecurity concern but also out of respect for the lake. It is considered to be a sacred waterbody in the local Maori culture.



During the summer, a warden, usually from the Department of Conservation or a Ngati Apa representative, is positioned at the lake to keep an eye on hikers and explain to them the biosecurity hazards, the water's cultural value and possible human impacts.



As of right now, there are signs that people are following the instructions and there are fewer instances of tourists carelessly immersing a towel or themselves in the lake after a sweaty climb. While many visitors follow these guidelines, surveys indicate that some visitors remain complacent, assuming the risk is posed by others rather than themselves.



Restricting the number of visitors is not thought to be the best solution to the problem. Instead, conservationists promote responsible tourism, encouraging tourists to enjoy Rotomairewhenua without endangering its delicate ecosystem.