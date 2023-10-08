Kylie Jenner Posts Pro-Israel Instagram Story, Then Deletes It

More than 500 people have been killed in Hamas' attack and Israel's retaliation. (File)

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, in the wake of the Israel attack, shared a post on Instagram Stories only to delete withing few hours. The now-deleted post carried a picture of the Israel flag. The next attached to it read, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel.”

Ms Jenner had reshared the post by StandWithUs, a non-profit organisation. The text attached to the original post read, “SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years. Thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israelis, hundreds of civilians have been injured and more than 300 murdered, terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza, and there are unconfirmed reports that IDF soldiers have been kidnapped and taken into Gaza.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been receiving backlash from fans on social media.

A user said, “Everyone needs to unfollow Kylie Jenner, please.”

Another added, “Kylie Jenner wouldn't know where the Middle East is on a map but is letting her 400 million Instagram followers know she stands with Israel. I fear the silicone has leaked into her brain!!

Another said, “Someone ask Kylie Jenner to point to Israel on the map.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian group made global headlines on Saturday by firing over 5,000 rockets at Israel and overpowering its formidable aerial defence system, the Iron Dome. More than 500 people have been killed in Hamas' attack and Israel's retaliation.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message,"Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation - this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price,"