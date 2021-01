Police seized Alexei Navalny at a border control post at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport.

A Russian court on Monday ordered prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be kept in custody until February 15, at a hastily organised hearing after his arrest, aides said.

Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev tweeted from the makeshift courtroom at a police station that the court had ruled for Navalny to be held for 30 days from the day of his arrest on Sunday.

