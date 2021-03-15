Kremlin Critic Says Locked Up In 'Real Concentration Camp'

Alexei Navalny said \he was in Penal Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region. (File)

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is serving a two-and-half-year jail term in a penal colony outside Moscow, said Monday he was locked up in a "real concentration camp".

"I have to admit that the Russian prison system was able to surprise me. I had no idea that it was possible to arrange a real concentration camp 100 km from Moscow," Navalny posted on Instagram along with a photo of himself with a close-cropped haircut.

He added that he was in Penal Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)